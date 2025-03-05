Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). Approximately 50,400,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of £856.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 138.42.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

