Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). Approximately 50,400,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
