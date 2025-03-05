Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.30 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.15). Approximately 50,400,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 8,719,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.10 ($1.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 138.42. The stock has a market cap of £863.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.