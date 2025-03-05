Patten Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after buying an additional 138,161 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Alterman acquired 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,352.96. This trade represents a 63.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,050. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.91. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

