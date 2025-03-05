Patten Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after buying an additional 114,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after buying an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after buying an additional 664,455 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 1,720,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

