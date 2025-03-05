Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.