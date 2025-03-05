Patten Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 490,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

