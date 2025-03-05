Patten Group Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $4,430,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,102,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RSG opened at $235.55 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.91 and a 52 week high of $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. This represents a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

