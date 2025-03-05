Patten Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after acquiring an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $530.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

