Paul Douglas Martin Sells 12,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$20.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.21.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.33%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
