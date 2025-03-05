Paul Douglas Martin Sells 12,000 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$20.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.21.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.