Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 406.80 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 410.22 ($5.25), with a volume of 1742187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408.40 ($5.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.36) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 766.75 ($9.81).

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 557.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently -1,715.11%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

Further Reading

