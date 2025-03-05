Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 4th

908 Devices, BigBear.ai, and Plug Power are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at a very low price per share, often under $5, and are characterized by high volatility and lower liquidity. Because these stocks are usually issued by companies with limited financial data and smaller market capitalizations, they are considered speculative investments and may carry higher risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

908 Devices (MASS)

908 Devices Inc., a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

908 Devices stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 108,914,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.99. 908 Devices has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 36,389,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,871,298. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 77,976,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,302,336. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.79.

