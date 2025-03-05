PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after buying an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

