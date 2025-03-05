Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of CATX opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

