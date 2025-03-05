Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.