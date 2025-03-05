PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:PZC opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.