PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
NYSE:PZC opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $7.87.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
