PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (PDX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDX opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $195,507.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,781,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,506,172.65. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 756,836 shares of company stock valued at $20,837,029.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.