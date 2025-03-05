Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Stock Price Down 17.2% – Should You Sell?

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 5,633,996 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,692% from the average session volume of 314,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Pineapple Energy Trading Down 17.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.