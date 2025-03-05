Piper Sandler Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.23.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $34.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.69. 7,302,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,453. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 697.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

