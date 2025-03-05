Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 15,518 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DocuSign by 30.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 201,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in DocuSign by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,296,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DocuSign by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,695,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,510.78. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,712,088.78. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 686,010 shares of company stock worth $66,102,694 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

