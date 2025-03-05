Playtech (LON:PTEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.48 ($9.17) and traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.40). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 731 ($9.35), with a volume of 451,603 shares changing hands.

Playtech Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 726.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 716.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

