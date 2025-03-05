Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

PLRX stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,278.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $178,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,449.60. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,326,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,761,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,551,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 148,039 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.