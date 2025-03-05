Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.97.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Ponce Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ponce Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

