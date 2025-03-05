Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Update

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %
Ponce Financial Group stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $13.97.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ponce Financial Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Okta’s Stock Reversal Gains Momentum—20% Upside Ahead
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Tariffs Won’t Stop These 3 Stocks From Rising
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Missed the Hims & Hers Rally? Clover Health Could Be Next
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.