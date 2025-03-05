PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s Why

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 395,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 128,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

