Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$63.16 and last traded at C$65.79, with a volume of 357052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.00.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$936.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$396,686.26. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$263,499.70. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Precision Drilling



Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

