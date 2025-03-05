Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 651,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average session volume of 72,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Premier Health of America Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

