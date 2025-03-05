Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Time to Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 651,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 72,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Premier Health of America Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.
About Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Health of America
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.