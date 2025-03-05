Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

NYSE:NRG opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

