Private Trust Co. NA Has $110,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus set a $148.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $126.38 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average is $118.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.