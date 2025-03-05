Private Trust Co. NA Has $90,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.76 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

