Private Trust Co. NA Has $93,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,145,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 608.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 689,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,754,000 after buying an additional 592,196 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Shares of CE opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $172.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

