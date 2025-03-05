Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 390.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,919,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after acquiring an additional 417,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 214.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 322,868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $57,525,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.56.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $212.55 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $3,168,390.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,728.38. This represents a 49.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,455 shares of company stock worth $60,955,968. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

