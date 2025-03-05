Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after buying an additional 169,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.