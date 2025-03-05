Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

