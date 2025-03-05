Private Trust Co. NA Sells 100 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 705.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHE opened at $117.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.