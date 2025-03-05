Private Trust Co. NA Takes $85,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $925,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter.

BSMS stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $23.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

