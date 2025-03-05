Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 159,345 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

