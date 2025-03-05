Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,154,000. Hill City Capital LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 978,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,046,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 604,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 596,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Granite Construction Incorporated has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $105.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

