Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,034 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $264.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

