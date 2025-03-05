Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2,101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 114,379 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Olin worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after buying an additional 531,330 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Olin by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,127,000 after purchasing an additional 97,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OLN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

