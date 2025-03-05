Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.1 %

Ingredion stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.