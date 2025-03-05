Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.82 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

