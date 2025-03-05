Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $269.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

