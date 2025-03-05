Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,117,000 after buying an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after buying an additional 388,045 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

