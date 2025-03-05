Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.56 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,632,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,752,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after purchasing an additional 617,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $121.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.88. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

