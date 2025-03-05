Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $3.89 Million Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 419,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 254.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 328,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Graco by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,298,000 after buying an additional 374,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

