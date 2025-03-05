Promising Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, General Electric, and Analog Devices are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that operate within the aerospace and space exploration industries, including firms involved in satellite technology, rocket manufacturing, and other space-related ventures. These stocks give investors a way to participate in the growing commercial space sector, which includes both traditional aerospace companies and innovative new entrants in the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,075,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968,451. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.20.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,846,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.37.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. 4,805,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.22. 6,116,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $124.08 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. 4,626,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,860,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

