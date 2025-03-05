ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.02. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 485,761 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
