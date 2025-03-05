Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Hovde Group began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,223.52. This represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 120.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

