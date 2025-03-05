Q1 Earnings Estimate for Energy Fuels Issued By Roth Capital

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Energy Fuels Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$5.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$814.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 18.01. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of C$5.43 and a 52-week high of C$10.44.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
