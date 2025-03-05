Q1 Earnings Forecast for Autodesk Issued By DA Davidson

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Autodesk in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison forecasts that the software company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2026 earnings at $7.03 EPS.
ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.
Autodesk Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of ADSK stock opened at $267.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.71.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $148,299,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
